Players end Grand Slam standoff

ANKARA – The world’s leading tennis players have ended their 18-month public campaign against the four Grand Slam tournaments after organizers agreed to establish a formal council to give players a role in negotiations and decision-making.

The campaign sought a larger share of tournament revenue as prize money, greater financial support for player welfare and pensions and direct consultation over decisions affecting competitors.

“Now that a formal council exists to carry this work forward, the public phase of the campaign led by the unified group of top players comes to a close,” the players’ representatives said in a statement reported by The Guardian.

They cautioned, however, that the campaign could resume if the newly created Grand Slam Player Advisory Council fails to produce results.

“The players will now work directly with the Grand Slams to establish the council, through which players themselves will be directly consulted and able to negotiate on an ongoing basis,” the statement said.

The Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open agreed in August to create the council, a move that proved central to resolving the dispute.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were among the most prominent players involved in the campaign, which began after a formal proposal was presented to the tournaments in July 2025. Carlos Alcaraz withdrew his support last month.

The dispute intensified during this year’s French Open, when players limited their media duties in protest. A similar action planned for Wimbledon was abandoned following talks with the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The players said progress had been made across the campaign’s three central areas. The US Tennis Association committed $2 million to player welfare during this year’s US Open, while prize money increased across all four major tournaments.

Total Grand Slam prize money has risen to $415.6 million since the formal proposal was submitted, according to the statement. Players estimate that more than $30 million of the total represents additional growth beyond the increases that would have been expected based on previous years.

Their main financial demand, however, remains unmet. Players have called for prize money to reach 22 percent of Grand Slam revenues by 2030, while the current proportion remains at about 15 percent. The French Open is so far the only major tournament to indicate that it will introduce a revenue-sharing formula.

The players described the gains as evidence of what coordinated action could achieve in an individual sport, adding that they expected the new council to build on the progress and continue pursuing objectives that had not yet been fully realized. / ANADOLU VIA PNA