PLDT beats Farm Fresh

MANILA – PLDT banked on Savi Davison’s explosive performance to beat Farm Fresh, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in the PVL Invitational at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Davison scored 32 points, including four blocks, as the High Speed Hitters improved to 2-2 to stay in the hunt for the second and final championship slot. The Farm Fresh Foxies bowed out of the race with a 1-3 slate.

Unbeaten Creamline (3-0) and second-running EST Cola (2-1) were clashing for the top spot, while Nxled and Ho Chi Minh, both sporting 1-2 slates, fight for survival in the other pairing – both at press time.

PLDT faces Creamline in a make-or-break Sunday duel.

“I think we talked in the dugout before and last night as well, coming off a loss, and we kind of really needed to check in for this game today because it was a must-win for us,” said Davison, who also made 10 excellent digs and 14 receptions.

“So, I’m just glad that everyone came ready today to play and we, you know, we got it done,” she added.

Davison is optimistic that the team can maintain consistency with the championship within reach.

“Hopefully, we come out more consistent these next couple of games. We have two more, hopefully two more to push through, and then, you know, hopefully defending champions. I’m not going to jinx it, but hopefully, fingers crossed,” she said.

Kim Dy chipped in 15 points, followed by Majoy Baron with eight points. Mika Reyes and Jovie Prado added seven and five, respectively.

Frances Molina finished with 12 points for the Foxies, who will wrap up their campaign against the Nxled Chameleons on Sunday.

Honey Royse Tubino had 11 points, followed by rookie Jonna Perdido with seven and Mylene Paat with six. / PNA