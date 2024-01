PLDT’s Board has declared a cash dividend of P12,150,000 on all of the outstanding shares of Unlisted Series IV Cumulative Non- Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock of the Company for the quarter ending March 15, 2024, payable on March 15, 2024 to the holder of record as of Feb. 14, 2024.

The cash dividend was declared out of the unaudited unrestricted retained earnings of the company as at June 30, 2023, which are sufficient to cover the total amount of dividends declared.