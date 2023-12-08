PLDT declares cash dividen; Manny Pangilinan returns as prexy, CEO

The PLDT Board declared a cash dividend of P2,437,500 on all of the outstanding shares of the company’s unlisted voting preferred stock for the quarter ending Jan. 15, 2024, and payable on Jan. 15 to the holder of record as of Dec. 22.

The cash dividend was declared out of the unaudited unrestricted retained earnings of the company as at June 30, which are sufficient to cover the total amount of dividends declared.

Meanwhile, PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan will return as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2024, following the retirement of Alfredo Panlilio as the current president and CEO, effective Dec. 31.with (KOC)