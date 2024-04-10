PLDT dials in 5 straight win

PLDT bolstered its chances of making it to the next round with a dominant 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 victory over Strong Group in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on April 9, 2024.

Although the SGA tried to make a game out of it in the third, the High Speed Hitters had too much firepower and savvy, as they picked up their fifth win in a row, putting them at the top of the standings alongside the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, which also has a 7-1 mark.

However, PLDT’s road toward a postseason berth is littered with tough challenges as it faces the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on April 16, the Cignal HD Spikers on April 20, before facing off with the Creamline Cool Smashers on April 25, all crucial encounters.

Chery Tiggo and Cignal tote identical 5-2 slates while Creamline shares second place with Petro Gazz at 6-2.

Jules Samonte and Kiesha Bedonia rose to the occasion, delivering standout performances. Bedonia tallied 16 points, supported by Bedonia and Shiela Mae Kiseo’s identical 11 markers, in their impressive one-hour, 15-minute victory.

Bedonia later clinched the game’s top honors while Rachel Austero, Jessey de Leon combined for 12 points. / JNP