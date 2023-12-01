PLDT downs F2 Logistics

THE PLDT High Speed Hitters pulled off a thrilling 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 win over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to keep its slim playoff hopes alive in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2023.

The victory, PLDT’s sixth against four losses, tied the team with idle Petro Gazz at fifth place, just behind the fourth-running Cignal, which totes a 7-3 card. But the High Speed Hitters and the Angels’ chances still depend on the result of the Cignal-Gerflor face-off in the finals elims playdate on Tuesday.

Facing an ousted team eager to close out its campaign on a winning mode, PLDT couldn’t find its rhythm but managed to pull through in the game’s tight moments, including in the second set where the team rallied from 22-24 down and won five of the last six points to steal the frame for a 2-0 set lead.

However, it almost blew a 23-21 lead in the third as the Cargo Movers fought back to tie the game. But the High Speed Hitters regrouped and countered with its own back-to-back hits, highlighted by a Savi Davison kill that ended the one-hour, 34-minute encounter that was close throughout.

The big-hitting Davison top scored for PLDT with 22 points, including 18 on attacks and three blocks, while Dell Palomata came up with 11 points.