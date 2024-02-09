PLDT Enterprise launches national campaign to elevate SMEs

IN A MAJOR move to strengthen its commitment to the growth and digital transformation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the Philippines, PLDT Enterprise recently launched its nationwide Channel Partners Sales Rally for 2024.

Through this initiative, PLDT Enterprise reaffirmed once again the reliability and wide range of its products and services, while promoting awareness of their channel partners reaching out to SMEs for digital transformation.

The sales rally, which took place in five key regions such as South Luzon, North Luzon, Greater Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao, from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, aimed to bolster the morale and capabilities of channel partners.

These partners continue to be instrumental in reaching out to SMEs nationwide, providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge for a successful digital transformation.

The Sales Rally highlighted the key role of channel partners in supporting the digitalization efforts of SMEs, showcasing PLDT Enterprise’s array of solutions designed to meet the unique needs of SMEs.