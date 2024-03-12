PLDT forms Digico

PLDT Inc. announced the formation of a digital entity that will harness the data assets of the MVP Group of Companies and provide a platform for a serious Group-wide digitalization effort (Digico).

This collaboration represents the first step in a collective effort to drive new opportunities for growth and value within the MVP group.

Digico will be co-owned by PLDT, Smart, Meralco and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Digico will use a tech platform that can enable us to scale up and achieve seamless integration of services and capabilities.

Further, payments and rewards systems are expected to be catalysts to empower the overall user experience.

The payments platform will serve to provide a ubiquitous omni-channel solution by consolidating the Group’s multiple payment channels.

This means a seamless, secure, and versatile experience for customers and businesses can be achieved.

Kat Luna-Abelarde, Digico’s chief commercial officer, said this will be the app for all Filipinos — their default platform for bills, payments and rewards. / PR