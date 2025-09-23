PLDT Global, Japan’s BBIX strike connectivity deal to boost digital hub role

PLDT Global Corp., the international arm of PLDT Inc., has teamed up with Japan-based BBIX Inc. to roll out a remote peering service in the Philippines, expanding access to global content providers and strengthening the country’s role as a regional digital hub.

The collaboration will integrate PLDT’s international cable systems and network infrastructure with BBIX’s internet exchange platform, allowing enterprises in the Philippines to connect seamlessly to BBIX’s 50 points of presence across Asia, North America and Europe without building physical facilities abroad, the companies said in a joint statement.

Albert Villa-Real, president and chief executive officer of PLDT Global, said the move marks “another milestone in our commitment to strengthen the Philippines’ role as a digital hub in Asia.” The service is expected to deliver faster, more reliable, and more secure global connections for Philippine-based companies.

BBIX, a unit of SoftBank Corp., operates one of Asia’s largest internet exchange ecosystems designed for low-cost, low-latency interconnections. Its entry into the Philippine market via PLDT gives local businesses more flexibility and cost efficiency as they expand across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Roderick Santiago, first vice president and head of network strategy at PLDT and Smart, said the deal underscores PLDT’s investment in digital infrastructure and its vision of making the Philippines a “vital gateway for global digital traffic.”

The partnership comes as demand surges for high-speed, low-latency connectivity to support cloud adoption, e-commerce and digital services in the region. / KOC