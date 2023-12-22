PLDT Group advocates sustainable gifting, championing Visayas and Mindanao communities

#PlantSmart kits for greener and food secure communities

In a move to empower communities with sustainable practices, PLDT and Smart continue to take significant steps towards enabling communities to be food secure by turning over more #PlantSmart kits to beneficiaries across Visayas.

Each of the PlantSmart kits contains easy-to-grow seeds, loam soil, and organic fertilizers. These are designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that communities, regardless of gardening experience, can easily adopt sustainable practices.

In addition, select beneficiaries also received rain barrels for storing rainwater that would otherwise flood the communities during torrential rains. This practice promotes sustainability by conserving water resources, minimizing runoff, and mitigating soil erosion.

The Group turned over these donations to public and private sectors such as in Borongan City, Municipality of Cordova; University of Cebu Main, Banilad, and Maritime Education and Training Center campuses; DepEd Cebu City Division in Cebu, and Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association in Negros Occidental.

Donation of boats to support tourism and livelihood in Palina Greenbelt EcoPark

Boosting the community's livelihood and tourism sectors, PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) also donated non-motorized boats to the Palina Greenbelt Ecopark in Roxas City. Apart from stimulating the local economy, these boats also support the environment by minimizing pollution and reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional gasoline-powered boats.

Moreover, in an effort to ensure the safety and connectivity of Palina’s tourism workers and visitors, PSF has additionally provided 100 life vests and Smart pocket WiFi devices with load.

Solar-powered street lamps illuminating Catangnan Bridge in Siargao Island

In Siargao Island, PLDT and Smart donated solar-powered street lamps to the Local Government of General Luna. Apart from helping the island recover from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette in 2021, this initiative also aimed to illuminate the Catangnan Bridge to enhance the safety of both residents and tourists, boost tourism, and catalyze economic activities.

These initiatives are aligned with the Group's commitment to help the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG No. 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities. (PR)