PLDT group champions sustainable gift-giving practices in VisMin areas

PLDT, Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), and their social outreach arm PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) support sustainability, giving out eco-friendly and community-centric donations that contribute to environmental conservation and local development in Visayas and Mindanao.

“As a technology leader, our commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond connectivity. Providing these sustainable gifts to communities across Visayas and Mindanao isn’t just about technology; it’s about building stronger, greener, and more connected communities for a better tomorrow,” said Stephanie Orlino, PLDT and Smart Stakeholder Management head.

#PlantSmart kits for greener, food secure communities

In a move to empower communities with sustainable practices, PLDT and Smart continue to take significant steps towards enabling communities to be food secure by turning over more #PlantSmart kits to beneficiaries across Visayas.

Each of the PlantSmart kits contains easy-to-grow seeds, loam soil and organic fertilizers. These are designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that communities, regardless of gardening experience, can easily adopt sustainable practices.

In addition, select beneficiaries also received rain barrels for storing rainwater that would otherwise flood the communities during torrential rains. This practice promotes sustainability by conserving water resources, minimizing runoff, and mitigating soil erosion.

The PLDT Group turned over these donations to public and private sectors such as in Borongan City in Eastern Samar; Cordova town, University of Cebu’s main, Banilad, and Maritime Education and Training Center campuses, the Department of Education Cebu City Division in Cebu; and Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association in Negros Occidental.

Donation of boats to support tourism, livelihood in Palina Greenbelt EcoPark

Boosting the community’s livelihood and tourism sectors, PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) also donated non-motorized boats to the Palina Greenbelt Ecopark in Roxas City.

Apart from stimulating the local economy, these boats also support the environment by minimizing pollution and reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional gasoline-powered boats.

Moreover, in an effort to ensure the safety and connectivity of Palina’s tourism workers and visitors, PSF has additionally provided 100 life vests and Smart pocket Wi-Fi devices with load.

Solar-powered street lamps illuminating Catangnan Bridge in Siargao Island

In Siargao Island, PLDT and Smart donated solar-powered street lamps to the Local Government of General Luna.

Apart from helping the island recover from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) that hit the place in December 2021, the PLDT Group said their initiative also aimed to illuminate the Catangnan Bridge to enhance the safety of both residents and tourists, boost tourism, and catalyze economic activities.

These initiatives are aligned with the PLDT Group’s commitment to help the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG No. 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities.