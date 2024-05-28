PLDT Home Grants 2-Year Kaspersky Premium to Fiber Clients

PLDT Home levels up its cybersecurity efforts as it partners with premier global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Starting June 2024, PLDT Home will grant a complimentary 24-month Kaspersky Premium Security license good for three personal devices per active Fiber subscriber.

Jeremiah de la Cruz, PLDT senior vice president and head of Consumer Business – Home said “The partnership with Kaspersky allows our customers to gain another level of protection at home while enjoying the benefits of fast and reliable connectivity to enrich their lifestyle.”

Through this partnership with PLDT Home, customers will now have access to Kaspersky Premium Security, the brand’s “ultimate plan” – designed with award-winning antivirus, privacy and identity protection, performance boost and other benefits such as unlimited VPN and password manager.

Kaspersky Premium Security employs a multilayered approach to cybersecurity, combining signature-based detection, heuristic analysis, behavioral monitoring, web protection and automatic updates to provide comprehensive protection against a wide range of malware threats, helping secure customers’ devices from cyber threats. In 2022, Kaspersky blocked 52,914 financial phishing incidents in the Philippines. / PR