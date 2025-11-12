PLDT posts steady 9-month profit, hits positive free cash flow ahead of target

PLDT Inc. reported consolidated service revenues of P158.9 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up three percent year-on-year, driven by sustained growth in data and broadband, which made up 85 percent of total revenues.

Consolidated Ebitda rose three percent to P82.8 billion, keeping margins stable at 52 percent. Core income stood at P25.8 billion, flat from a year ago, as higher equity gains from fintech arm Maya offset lower telco earnings.

Capital expenditure dropped to P43 billion from P52.3 billion, cutting capex intensity to 27 percent, while free cash flow turned positive ahead of forecasts.

Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said PLDT remained resilient “in a year of market pressures and economic slowdown,” vowing to sustain profitability through efficiency and disciplined growth. / KOC