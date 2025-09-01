PLDT reigns supreme

MANILA – PLDT sustained its winning form Sunday night, Aug. 31, 2025, bagging the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational title over Japan’s Kobe Shinwa University, 21-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Savannah Dawn Davison finished with 20 points, nine excellent digs and 18 receptions in leading the High Speed Hitters to their second straight crown after sweeping the PVL On Tour two weeks ago.

“They (Japanese) are a really good team, they really challenged us. So we tried. This is probably one of the hardest games we played all year. Congrats to them as well but I couldn’t be any more proud how we came out today,” added the 26-year-old Fil-Canadian spiker, who claimed her first Most Valuable Player trophy.

Kim Kianna Dy chipped in 17 points, including four blocks and two aces in the two-hour match. Rookie Alleiah Malaluan added 15 points, 13 on attacks, while veteran Mika Reyes had 12 points.

“Very happy and proud – all our sacrifices paid off, and we’re so thankful to all supporters,” said libero Kath Arado, who made 22 excellent digs and was named Finals MVP.

The young but talented Kobe Shinwa banked on Nagisa Komatsuda, Kokoro Yasuma, and Sakura Furuta to dominate the first set.

Komatsuda finished with a game-high 22 points off 21 attacks and one ace, Yasuma contributed 14 points, and Riera Miyazaki added 11 points.

Yuia Yamano and Arisu Ishikawa scored eight points apiece, while Furuta made 31 excellent sets.

Kobe Shinwa delivered 71 attacks against PLDT’s 58, but the High Speed Hitters had 11 blocks, while their opponents had none.

Meanwhile, Creamline defeated Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22, to settle for the bronze medal.

Michelle Gumabao scored 17 points off 14 attacks and three blocks as the Cool Smashers secured the victory after one hour and 49 minutes.

Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez added 12 and nine points, respectively.

Victonara Galang scored 10 points, while Princess Robles chipped in nine points for the Crossovers. / PNA