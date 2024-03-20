PLDT routs Choco Mucho

THE PLDT High Speed Hitters handed the Choco Mucho Flying Titans their first loss in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 11-25, 15-13, on March 19, 2024 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The High Speed Hitters notched the victory thanks to rookie Kiesha Bedonia’s display of grit and determination. She stepped up when it mattered most, delivering crucial hits in the decider to help take down the Flying Titans.

Despite the efforts of Sisi Rondina, who spearheaded her team’s comeback from a 0-2 set down and a 13-18 deficit in the third frame, Bedonia’s impact proved decisive.

With nerves of steel, she seized the moment and propelled PLDT to match point—on a booming baseline blast and a through-the-block hit that got past Cherry Nunag and Kat Tolentino’s arms. Tolentino tried to extend the set and the match, but her attack proved long, and the High Speed Hitters secured the emotional win after the Flying Titans lost their block touch challenge.

The win resulted in a crowded leaderboard, as PLDT joined Choco Mucho, Petro Gazz, Cignal, and Creamline at the top with 4-1 (win-loss) records.

This set the stage for a fierce battle heading to the second half of the single-round prelims of the league’s season-opening conference.

Savi Davison scored 21 points, while Erika Santos provided solid support with 14 markers. Majoy Baron and Dell Palomata also scored eight points apiece.

Fiola Ceballos added six markers while Bedonia finished with four key points.

Rondina, the pride of Compostela, Cebu, exploded for another 25-hit night while Tolentino had 18 points, Nunag contributed nine points, and Isa Molde and Maddie Madayag added 10 and seven markers, respectively, for the Flying Titans. / JNP