PLDT secures P1B 'green loan'

PANGILINAN-LED PLDT Inc. secured a P1 billion Green Loan facility from HSBC Philippines (HSBC) to partially fund the ongoing nationwide modernization and expansion of its fiber network supporting internet delivery platforms such as fiber fixed broadband, mobile data services and carrier-grade WiFi.

This is HSBC’s first green loan facility to a Philippine-based telecom company.

The network’s upgrade to fiber and the resultant efficient operations support the PLDT Group decarbonization roadmap that aims to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent in 2030, coming from a 2019 baseline.

To support this target, the group is actively exploring the integration of renewables, green technologies and various energy optimization initiatives.

As of December 2023, PLDT has over 1.1 million cable kilometers of fiber infrastructure, consisting of over 0.2 million cable kilometers of international fiber and over 0.9 million cable kilometers of domestic fiber. / PR