PLDT secures P4 billion green loan from Metrobank

PLDT Inc. (PLDT) successfully secured a P4 billion Green Loan from Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank).

This is PLDT’s first green loan secured from a local financial institution.

Similar to its initial P1 billion green loan, the loan proceeds are earmarked for the nationwide expansion of PLDT’s fiber footprint which will not only narrow the country’s digital divide but also ensure a fast and reliable internet experience facilitated by an energy-efficient network.

Chief financial officer and chief risk management officer Danny Yu said: “PLDT’s active participation in the growing domestic market of sustainable finance is a demonstration of our adherence to global best practices in pursuit of sustainable profitability.

We are encouraged by the financial community’s support of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ advocacy for sustainable financing as we continue to explore various ways to green our operations.

Our partnership with Metrobank reinforces our commitment to broaden our sustainable financing portfolio.” Fiber-optic technology is integral to PLDT’s energy-efficient network, consuming significantly less energy than traditional copper-based infrastructure and requiring less power for data transmission over long distances while maintaining minimal degradation.

This not only reduces operational costs but also aligns with the PLDT Group’s decarbonization roadmap by minimizing energy usage. / PR