PLDT signs Kianna Dy

THE PLDT High Speed Hitters completed their recruitment spree in the offseason by signing former F2 Logistics star Kianna Dy for the team’s upcoming campaign in the 2024 season of the Premier Volleyball League.

Dy, known as one of the best opposite hitters in the country today, will be joining former Cargo Movers Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo. They will reunite with their ex-La Salle teammate Mika Reyes.

Rather than be burdened by the heightened expectations, the 28-year-old expects to adjust to her new team and take in the experience of stepping out of her comfort zone.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary sometimes. But at the same time, that’s when you realize that you can learn so much more from new coaches and teammates,” she said.

“Knowing that there’s still so much to learn inspires me to thrive and work harder. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but I hope we can meet the expectations set for us here in PLDT.”

This move is a significant coup for the High Speed Hitters, who have shown potential in the past two seasons but needed more firepower to compete with the PVL’s top teams.

With the addition of the inaugural PNVF Champions League MVP, the High Speed Hitters aim to make a breakthrough in the 2024 PVL season and contend for the championship.

The former La Salle star is set to form a formidable 1-2 punch alongside Fil-Canadian outside spiker Savannah Davison. Davison made an impressive debut for the High Speed Hitters in the season-ending conference, where they finished in fifth place with a 7-4 record.