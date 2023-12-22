PLDT, Smart and Tiktok PH team up to upskill more MSMEs in Visayas

“We are proud to spearhead this effort to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of MSMEs, especially in the different cities and provinces in Visayas. With the right skills and support from partners like Tiktok, small businesses can tap into digital channels to showcase their products and expand their livelihood,” said Marylou Gocotano, PLDT and Smart Stakeholder Management Visayas Relations head.

Through a whole-day training session with hands-on workshops, participants in the caravan learned best practices for creating engaging content, building their brand on Tiktok, connecting with more customers worldwide, and selling products through the platform.

Participants were also taught the basics of internet safety and introduced to the Maya Business App to streamline their payment processes, enabling safe and more efficient online transactions.

“I hope that our MSMEs will use this training to their advantage so they become empowered to thrive in the digital era. On behalf of the Municipality of Miagao, I extend my heartfelt thanks to PLDT and Smart for selecting us to be participants of this bazaar. This will forge a path of progress, bridging opportunities for local entrepreneurs through technology,” said Japhet Grace Moleta, SB member of LGU Miagao.

PLDT Group is dedicated to advancing inclusive technologies, ensuring that progress leaves no one behind. Through initiatives like this, the group not only bolsters livelihood opportunities but also aligns with the government’s overall digitalization thrust, championing digital upskilling among Filipinos as a founding member of the Private Sector Advisory Council and supporter of the Go Digital Pilipinas Movement.

PLDT and Smart’s eBiznovation program is aimed at leveraging technology to enhance income and market access for MSMEs, cooperatives, and other key economic sectors. These initiatives are part of the PLDT Group’s broader agenda of contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth. (PR)