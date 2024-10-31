PLDT, Smart boost Mandaue City’s connectivity

THE Philippines’ leading integrated telco network PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) expand their network infrastructure in one of Cebu’s highly urbanized cities, Mandaue City, transforming the landscape for microentrepreneurs and creating new opportunities for growth across all industries.

"PLDT and Smart are committed to accelerating our network expansion and enhancing our services in highly urbanized areas, such as Mandaue City. Our efforts aim to empower local microentrepreneurs across various industries, support government initiatives, and provide our customers with the highest quality experience possible,” said Roderick S. Santiago, FVP and Deputy Network Head at PLDT and Smart.

With a population of more than 360,000, Mandaue City is an industrial hub in the region, hosting about 10,000 industrial and commercial locators, making connectivity crucial to businesses and residents alike.

Smart continues to beef up its network across the country, including in Cebu. To date, Smart’s combined 5G/4G network covers around 97% of the population. Among those benefiting from these network enhancements is Katrina Serencio from Brgy. Cambaro in Mandaue City, who has been running an e-loading business since 2010. "E-loading is a business I can operate anywhere, as long as there is connectivity. It has been a substantial help, providing steady profits ever since I was a student,” she said.

Over the years, Serencio's e-loading business has helped finance her education when she was a student, and cover day-to-day expenses when her parents faced financial difficulties. Now, as an adult, it continues to support her daily needs.

Aiming to further improve her livelihood, Serencio recently joined the Smart-supported Digital Business Basics Training (DBBT) in Mandaue City facilitated by Adaptive Technology for Rehabilitation, Integration, and Empowerment of the Visually Impaired (ATRIEV). “I discovered the Maya Business App during the DBBT, and now I use it regularly in my e-loading business," she added.

“As someone who relies heavily on mobile connectivity for both work and personal needs, the improved data connection is a great news for us micro-entrepreneurs. This development would mean that I can rely on Smart’s stable connectivity in ensuring I can cater to the needs of my own customers,” said Serencio.

The PLDT Group’s investments in their network infrastructure and innovative products and services are aligned with their commitment to democratize access to cutting-edge technologies and enhancing customer experience across the country.

These efforts also support the PLDT Group's pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), particularly SDG 9— Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and reinforce the Group’s support for the Government's overall digitalization thrust. (PR)