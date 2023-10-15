PLDT, Smart support annual youth journalists’ forum in Cebu

Veteran journalist and chief of News 5 Luchi Cruz-Valdes was this year’s key guest speaker, equipping over 160 students and aspiring journalists in Cebu with effective ways on how to conduct interviews, particularly for news reporting.

She emphasized the critical role of the press in representing the people. “We are supposed to reflect the opinion, the voice, and the questions of the people. When you are doing your interviews, you are not doing it for yourself, but you are doing it on behalf of your readers or viewers,” she said, urging future journalists to do their job well since actual reality has become more difficult to uncover and report on.

The forum also featured PLDT Digital Corporate Communications Manager Rissa Camongol, who shared practical technological tools and applications to assist journalists in preparing for interviews and writing their stories. In a video presentation, Cathy Yang, First Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart, also gave helpful advice to the student participants based on her experience as a long-time journalist and now as a corporate communications leader.