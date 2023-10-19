PLDT, Smart, WVSU forge partnership to launch innovative app for teaching Hiligaynon

"We are advocates of helping shape young minds in learning how to be well versed in the first language and we hope to achieve this goal by creating engaging materials and tools with the help of technology. This collaboration between WVSU, PLDT and Smart is a very good example of academe-industry partnership. My heart is full because you chose us as your partner. Rest assured that we will do our part because we believe that we are stronger when we are working together," said Dr. Dequilla.

LearnSmart Apps form part of the shared value programs of the PLDT Group's education advocacy. This advocacy promotes the use of technology to help bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive learning, empowering and building bridges of collaboration across sectors and communities towards a sustainable future.

PLDT and Smart create and support various educational initiatives in line with their commitment to helping the country achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals No. 4: Quality Education. (PR)