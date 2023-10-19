PLDT, Smart, WVSU forge partnership to launch innovative app for teaching Hiligaynon

THE Philippines' leading integrated telecommunications network, PLDT Inc. (PLDT), and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) have officially inked their partnership with West Visayas State University (WVSU) to develop a #LearnSmart application aimed at teaching students how to speak and write in Hiligaynon, a predominant language in West Visayas region.
"We at PLDT and Smart continue to support the creation of mobile literacy applications like the #LearnSmart Hiligaynon app and collaborate with like-minded institutions like WVSU to create age-appropriate and culturally responsive content that not only help in early learning development but also foster the awareness and appreciation of the local culture among students," said Marylou Gocotano, PLDT and Smart Stakeholder Management Visayas Relations head.
This #LearnSmart Hiligaynon app, once ready, will be the 11th mother tongue based literacy app developed by PLDT and Smart designed to promote and enrich the Philippines' local languages and diverse culture.
Dr. Ma. Asuncion Christine V. Dequilla, WVSU vice president for Academic Affairs, expressed her thanks during the official signing of memorandum of agreement with PLDT and Smart for the partnership.
"We are advocates of helping shape young minds in learning how to be well versed in the first language and we hope to achieve this goal by creating engaging materials and tools with the help of technology. This collaboration between WVSU, PLDT and Smart is a very good example of academe-industry partnership. My heart is full because you chose us as your partner. Rest assured that we will do our part because we believe that we are stronger when we are working together," said Dr. Dequilla.
LearnSmart Apps form part of the shared value programs of the PLDT Group's education advocacy. This advocacy promotes the use of technology to help bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive learning, empowering and building bridges of collaboration across sectors and communities towards a sustainable future.
PLDT and Smart create and support various educational initiatives in line with their commitment to helping the country achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals No. 4: Quality Education. (PR)