‘Plump Blossom’ makes history as PH 1st self-produced AI-assisted animated feature

INDEPENDENT Philippine cinema enters a brand-new era as “Plump Blossom” officially steps into the spotlight as the country's very first self-produced, AI-assisted animated movie.

The groundbreaking project leverages advanced technology to bring a rich, cultural story to life, proving that local creators can produce feature-length films that reach audiences nationwide.

According to director, writer, and producer Rossana Hwang, the project was designed to showcase how modern technology can support human creativity rather than replace it.

Hwang shared that while the visuals were created with the aid of AI, every voice heard in the film belongs to a real human actor, and the creative direction remained entirely in human hands.

Addressing the challenges behind the scenes, Hwang emphasized that working with artificial intelligence presented a steep learning curve, noting that the technology is far from cooperative and required patience to direct.

She added that the film intentionally steers away from political conflicts or war, focusing instead on history, culture, and family-friendly values that resonate with viewers of all ages.

Highlighting the practical impact of the technology on the industry, lead voice actress Candice Tan—who plays the "Voice Princess"—explained that the film is far more than just a typical kids' movie.

Tan shared that AI serves as a powerful equalizer for local artists, allowing talented storytellers who lack massive studio budgets to bring their biggest dreams to reality.

Emphasizing the core values embedded in the narrative, Tan noted that the movie encourages audiences to be selfless, courageous, and compassionate in their daily lives.

Moviegoers can experience Plump Blossom in theaters across the country. The film is officially lined up for a nationwide release, with tickets available at P230 in SM Theaters and P250 in Ayala Malls Cinemas.

Step into the future of Philippine filmmaking as Plump Blossom demonstrates how technology, passion, and human artistry can come together to create cinema history. (Irish Sevilla)