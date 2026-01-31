PMDS grads-to-be pause for spiritual reflection

SENIOR high students of Patronage of Mary Development School (PMDS) in Boljoon Cebu underwent a reflective recollection in late January marking a key activity as the academic year draws closer to graduation.

Rev. Fr. Loreto Jaque guided graduating students of PMDS through a recollection, urging them to confront unresolved emotions, practice forgiveness, and prepare inwardly for life beyond graduation.

Addressing senior students from the Accountancy, Business, and Management (ABM) and Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) strands, Fr. Jaque framed the recollection as a moment of pause to reflect on their personal experiences, emotional growth, and readiness for the next stage of their academic journey.

Central to the exercise were three reflection questions: “As a child, I lost the chance to be…,” “As a child, I lost the opportunity to feel…,” and “If I had a magic wand, I would change my parents into…” Fr. Jaque used these prompts to help students examine childhood experiences that continue to shape their emotions, choices, and relationships.

He emphasized that emotional wounds carried from childhood often go unrecognized but can influence how young people view themselves and others. Through guided discussions, he encouraged students to acknowledge these experiences—not with blame, but with honesty and compassion.

Fr. Jaque also focused on family relationships, particularly the realities of parent-child dynamics. He reminded students that being a parent does not automatically mean being emotionally mature, and that understanding this can be the first step toward healing.

Life, he said, is not solely about survival, but about learning to live with purpose and meaning.

Several students were visibly emotional throughout the activity, reflecting the impact of the topics discussed. The recollection provided a safe environment for students to express their feelings and recognize shared experiences among their peers.

School administrators said the activity reflects PMDS’s commitment to holistic formation, with Fr. Jaque helping students prepare not only academically, but emotionally and spiritually, as they approach graduation.