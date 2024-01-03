PMI Bohol Boxing lines up events for new year

AFTER a successful year of promoting boxing shows, one of the fastest-rising promotional outfits in the Philippines, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, has already lined up two huge boxing events in 2024.

Its first two events featured two of its top stars — Virgel Vitor and one-time world title challenger Regie Suganob.

Vitor headlines “Kumong Bol-anon XIV” on March 8, 2024 in a title defense of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight belt against South Korean Tae Sun Kim possible at the Convention Center of the Henann Convention Center of the Henann Resort Bohol in Panglao.

Suganob, on the other hand, defends his WBO Oriental against an undisclosed Mexican former world champion that’s currently world rated in either Bohol or Cebu. The only Mexican former world champion that’s world ranked is Elwin Soto, who’s rated No. 4 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

“Kumong Bol-anon XIV we’ll still talk to Henan. It’ll be Vitor against the Korean. In Kumong Bol-anon it will be Regie against a Mexican former world champion. It will really be a good test for Regie. He’ll defend his WBO Global belt,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head, lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

“We were challenging the interim champion of the WBO (Rene Santiago) but they declined because they had different plans. That’s why we moved to fighting against a former world champion. He’s also currently rated in the world. We would try to bring it to Cebu because our friends from different stables in Cebu are happy to also be able to fight on the card.”

Vitor was supposed to fight Kim as the co-main event of the recently concluded “Kumong Bol-anon XIII.” But somehow the fight was moved.

The 26-year-old Vitor won the vacant WBO Oriental super featherweight strap in 2022 with a third round knockout of Thai Arnon Yupang. He successfully defended his second round knockout of South Korean Dong Kwan Lee later that year.

The 27-year-old Kim is an up-and-coming fighter from South Korea that hasn’t been unbeaten in nine fights since suffering his only career loss in 2018.

Vitor is 21-3 with 14 knockouts, while Kim is 11-1-2 with eight knockouts.

In the meantime, Suganob challenged for the IBF light flyweight title against Sivenathi Nontshinga last year in South Africa. He lost by unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old Suganob bounced back and defeated fellow world ranked Ronald Chacon by unanimous decision in Bohol also in 2023 to win the WBO Oriental light flyweight belt.

Suganob is currently ranked No. 7 by the WBO, No. 8 by the IBF and No. 9 by the WBC.

Suganob is 14-1 with four knockouts.

PMI Bohol Boxing promoted five installments of “Kumong Bol-anon” in 2023, in which it featured two world title eliminators in two of those events.