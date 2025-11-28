PMI boxers featured in Naga card

PMI Bohol Boxing Gym pugs Richard Laspoña, Angilou Dalogdog, and Datu Adam will see action in “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” on Dec. 21, 2025, in the City of Naga, Cebu.

Laspoña will fight in the 10-round supporting main event against Arvin John Sampaga.

Laspoña has had a breakout year in 2025. He scored the biggest win of his career so far after beating former world title challenger Robert Paradero by unanimous decision last Sept. 20 in Bohol.

Sampaga, on the other hand, is on a rough patch. He has dropped his last two contests and is eager to bounce back.

In his most recent outing, Sampaga lost by unanimous decision to Laspona’s stablemate, Shane Gentallan, in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light-flyweight fight also on Sept. 20 in Bohol.

Laspoña, currently one of the country’s most promising prospects, has an unblemished record of 9-0 with five knockouts, while Sampaga is 8-3-1 with three knockouts.

Meanwhile, Dalogdog will take on unheralded Dennis Gaviola in what should be a confidence-boosting bout.

Dalogdog just suffered his first career loss a few months back and needs a victory to bring him back on track.

Dalogdog bowed down to Albert Francisco via 10th-round stoppage last July 27 in Mandaluyong City.

Gaviola poses little threat to Dalogdog, but he has scored a few upsets in the past.

Dalogdog is 10-1 with four knockouts, while Gaviola is 3-9-2 with two knockouts.

Adam, meanwhile, will trade leathers with Kier Espere in an eight-round bout.

Adam has been a pro for over a year but has been blazing through the competition. He won four times this year, including victories against Jelo Bacalso, Paolo Fortun, and Rex Bautista.

Espere lost his last two fights against Kit Ceron Garces and Yamato Moriguchi.

Adam is 5-0 with three knockouts, while Espere is 8-8-1 with two knockouts.

The show’s main event features a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific Youth title fight between Arlando Senoc (7-0, 6 KOs) and Jeric Noynay (5-1, 1 KO). / EKA