PNB records net income of P13.5B in first 9 months, up 19%

PHILIPPINE National Bank registered a consolidated net income of P13.5 billion for the first nine months of 2023, 19 percent higher compared to its earnings for the same period last year.

The stronger performance year-on-year was attributed to the growth in the bank’s core lending and fee-based operations.

The bank’s net interest income rose by 23 percent to P33 billion from the year-ago level of P26.8 billion, driven by higher loan volumes coupled with an improving net interest margin of 4.2 percent as compared with the previous year’s 3.4 percent.

Gross loans amounted to P635 billion as of end-September 2023, up four percent from the end-December 2022 level on the back of the bank’s sustained growth in corporate loans, and expanded reach to the commercial and retail lending spaces.