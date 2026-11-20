Aljon N. Cabaguing / Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy

RESIDENTS of Minglanilla are advised to take precautions against pneumonia and influenza amid reports of respiratory symptoms in homes and workplaces, although an increase in confirmed cases in the municipality has yet to establish an increase in confirmed cases.

Dr. Jaclyn Mae Nadera-Cordova, an admitting physician at Nadera Family Clinic, said medical records must first be validated and compared with figures from previous months and the same period last year to determine whether cases have increased have risen.

Meanwhile, Pamela Mañacap, a business process outsourcing (BPO) employee and resident from Lower Pakigne, said she had observed several co-workers experiencing coughs and fever, with some reportedly suffering from the symptoms for days or weeks.

Children in her household had recently recovered from coughs and colds after taking over-the-counter medicines.

Mañacap observed that respiratory symptoms seemed more common last month, which she linked to poor air quality and sudden weather changes.

However, she said she knows of no neighbors or relatives hospitalized for pneumonia or influenza.

Nadera-Cordova explained that influenza is a contagious viral infection of the respiratory system, including the nose, throat and lungs. Pneumonia is an infection of the lung tissue caused by bacteria, viruses or, less commonly, fungi.

Serious complications

Influenza can lead to serious complications, including primary viral pneumonia and secondary bacterial pneumonia, particularly among vulnerable people.

Certain groups are at higher risk of developing severe influenza complications. Those at higher risk of severe complications include children younger than five, especially those younger than two; adults 65 and older; pregnant women; and people with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease.

To reduce the risk of infection, Nadera-Cordova advised residents to practice proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wear masks when experiencing respiratory symptoms, and consider influenza and pneumococcal vaccination, especially for vulnerable groups.

She said people with flu-like symptoms should stay home, avoid crowded places, and skip work or school to avoid spreading the infection. She cautioned against self-medication and unnecessary antibiotic use, noting that antibiotics treat bacterial infections, not viral ones such as influenza, and should be taken only when prescribed by a physician.

Parents were also advised to monitor children with coughs, fever or colds and seek medical assessment when necessary. Children with difficulty breathing, chest retractions, bluish lips, severe weakness, unusual drowsiness or inability to drink or breastfeed should be brought to the nearest emergency department immediately.