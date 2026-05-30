PNP backs EJK Truth Commission initiative

Summary:

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced full support and cooperation within legal protocols for the newly launched, independent, civilian-led EJK Truth Commission.

Formed on May 27, 2026, by church leaders and civil society groups, the commission aims to document alleged atrocities and gather testimonies from victims' families, survivors, and former law enforcers.

Nartatez highlighted implemented police reforms including the use of body-worn cameras, tighter supervision of anti-narcotics units, and stricter internal accountability measures to protect human rights.

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed the launch of the EJK Truth Commission, saying the initiative could help bring clarity and healing to families and communities affected by killings and alleged abuses linked to the previous administration’s war on drugs.

“The Philippine National Police welcomes any independent initiative that aims to provide clarity and healing to our nation,” PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement on Friday, May 29, 2026.

“We fully support this search for truth, and I assure the public that the PNP will cooperate with the Commission within the bounds of legal protocols,” he added.

The independent body was formed on Wednesday, May 27, by church leaders and civil society groups to document alleged atrocities linked to the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign. Organizers described the civilian-led initiative as an opportunity for “catharsis” and institutional healing.

Truth-seeking initiative

The commission aims to gather testimonies from victims’ families, survivors and former law enforcers, as well as evidence that could support future prosecutions.

Its organizers said the initiative seeks to establish a more comprehensive record of alleged abuses and provide a platform for affected individuals to share their experiences.

PNP pledges cooperation

Nartatez said the police organization is prepared to cooperate with the commission in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

He emphasized that the current PNP leadership supports efforts that promote transparency and accountability while respecting legal processes.

Reforms in anti-drug operations

Meanwhile, Nartatez said the PNP has implemented reforms in the conduct of anti-drug operations, which now operate under a stricter and redefined framework.

“Our organization is fully committed to transparency, justice, and accountability as we continue to perform our mandate under the rule of law,” he said.

Among the reforms introduced in recent years are the use of body-worn cameras during operations, tighter supervision of anti-narcotics units and stricter internal accountability measures.

Human rights safeguards

“We have instituted extensive operational and institutional reforms aimed at professionalizing our ranks and strictly protecting human rights,” Nartatez said.

He said these measures are intended to strengthen public trust in law enforcement and ensure that police operations are conducted in accordance with legal and human rights standards. / PNA