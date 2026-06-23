PNP backs lower age of criminal responsibility

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has renewed its support for lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 years old following the school shooting in Tacloban City on Monday, June 22, 2026, that left three students dead and 20 others injured.

The incident, allegedly carried out by two minors aged 14 and 15, has intensified public concern over youth involvement in serious crimes and revived a long-running debate on whether Republic Act (RA) 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, remains adequate to address violent offenses committed by children.

Speaking at a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, June 23, PNP Public Information Office acting chief Col. Allan Rae Co said they support proposals to reduce the age threshold, citing data showing an increase in the number of Children in Conflict with the Law.

He stressed, however, that authorities would still determine whether a child acted with discernment before criminal liability could be imposed.

Current law places emphasis on discernment

Under RA 9344, children aged 15 and below are generally exempt from criminal liability. Those older than 15 but younger than 18 may be held liable only if it can be proven that they acted with discernment.

Discernment refers to a psychological and social assessment that determines whether a minor fully understood the nature and consequences of an act at the time it was committed and could distinguish right from wrong.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), social workers and law enforcement authorities jointly administer a specialized discernment tool to evaluate children involved in criminal cases.

Co said the process remains crucial even if the minimum age of criminal responsibility is lowered.

Police records, he said, have included cases involving children as young as nine years old, although these generally did not involve grave offenses.

Tacloban shooting puts focus on juvenile justice

The issue gained urgency after investigators disclosed details about the Tacloban school shooting.

Eastern Visayas Police Chief Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy said evidence suggests the two suspects planned the attack for more than a month. Screenshots of conversations between the minors indicated that they were aware of legal protections available to young offenders and believed they would not be jailed because of their age.

The messages also suggested that the 14-year-old suspect was more aggressive in discussing the planned attack than the older boy.

Capoy said the younger suspect appeared to have an obsession with the online game Gorebox, which contains violent imagery. The suspect, who is the nephew of a police officer, had also undergone basic firearms proficiency exercises.

Because one of the suspects is already 15 years old, authorities may pursue regular judicial proceedings if it is determined that he acted with discernment.

Co said the DSWD will help determine whether the minor understood the consequences of his actions. If discernment is established, the child may undergo formal court proceedings while child-protection safeguards remain in place.

Rehabilitation remains the primary goal

While the shooting has fueled calls for stricter accountability, the DSWD stressed that the juvenile justice law was designed to prioritize rehabilitation rather than punishment.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said in a news forum on Tuesday that many children who commit serious offenses are themselves products of difficult circumstances, including poverty, family neglect and traumatic experiences.

How a case is handled depends largely on the discernment assessment and the child’s situation.

Some minors may be released to their parents under strict monitoring by social welfare officers. Parents are required to supervise the child’s activities and ensure compliance with intervention programs.

If returning home is not considered safe or appropriate, the child may be placed in a rehabilitation centers called Bahay Pag-asa (House of Hope) or another youth-care facility.

Lucero said rehabilitation centers provide counseling, education and other interventions aimed at helping children reintegrate into society.

“They have to continue to live normally, even if they have committed certain violations,” Lucero said. “That is why they are called Children in Conflict with the Law. We cannot just say ‘jail all children’ because there are proper processes and the only ones who can be sent to a detention facility are those directly ordered by a court.”

Lucero warned that placing minors in regular prisons alongside adult offenders could reinforce criminal behavior rather than correct it.

“If a child is put inside a prison, the more they will be influenced by other offenders. It will form in their mind that this lifestyle is okay, instead of helping them reform,” she said.

Concerns over online influence and bullying

The case has also renewed discussion about the factors that may contribute to violent behavior among young people.

When asked whether bullying may have played a role, Co said the issue cannot be viewed in isolation.

“I don’t think that it is mutually exclusive. They could have been bullied and that may have further strengthened the influence of online content on them,” he said.

The police official’s remarks point to growing concerns among authorities about the interaction between social pressures and exposure to violent online material.

Support for victims and survivors

As discussions continue over possible changes to the law, government agencies are focused on helping victims recover from the tragedy.

Lucero said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian directed DSWD 8 to provide financial assistance to injured victims, while the DSWD Central Office, in coordination with the Department of Health, has deployed teams to provide psychological first aid and trauma counseling. / TPM, BEJAY CHEN TABAYAG, BENEDICTO COLLEGE INTERN