PNP Chief Marbil reminds men not to serve as private security

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered all police officers nationwide to focus on the safety of the community rather than serving private citizens after it was reported that members of the Special Action Force (SAF) served as bodyguards for Chinese citizens residing in a posh village in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The PNP chief was shocked to learn that the two SAF members had been apprehended in Manila in May 2024, despite the fact that they had supposedly been deployed to Zamboanga City.

In a related development, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), clarified that they do not permit their personnel to serve as bodyguards for a private individual.

According to Pelare, there is a specific PNP unit called the Police Security Protection Unit, or PSPU 7, that offers security to people who are facing threats to their lives.

Pelare stated that PRO Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin had given the instruction to deploy policemen in the streets to prevent crimes.

Police officers who are discovered to be working two jobs will face administrative charges.