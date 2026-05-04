Police seize P164,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in Toledo City

CEBU police have launched a fresh crackdown on illegal tobacco after a successful raid on a local shop in Toledo City.

The operation led to the recovery of over P160,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes that were being sold without proper permits or tax payments.

At 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, teams from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and the Toledo City Police Station moved in on Z & J Store. The shop, located along the national highway in Barangay Sangi, was the target of a coordinated inspection by the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

During the search, officers found a large stash of illegal goods. The haul included several brands that are commonly smuggled: Victor Aguila: 25 reams (P50,000), D&J: 20 reams (P40,000), United: 17 reams (P34,000), Oris: 12 reams (P24,000), Canon: 8 reams (P16,000).

In total, police confiscated P164,000 worth of illegal items from just this one location.

Legal trouble

The owner of Z & J Store told police that the cigarettes were bought at a very low price from a dealer in Cebu City who used a white delivery van. The owner admitted to being tempted by the lower costs compared to legitimate, taxed brands.

However, the store could not show any of the required paperwork, such as business licenses, proof of tax payments, or proper labeling. This lack of documentation makes the sales illegal under Philippine law.

Protecting the local market

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., the director of the CPPO, praised his team for the successful operation. He emphasized that these raids are about more than just taxes; they are about keeping the local market fair and legal.

“This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of the Cebu Police Provincial Office to enforce the law and protect the integrity of our local markets. We will continue to intensify our operations to prevent the entry, distribution, and sale of illegal goods across Cebu Province,” Mangelen said.

The investigation isn't over yet. Authorities are still keeping a close eye on other retail stores and dealers who might be involved in the untaxed cigarette trade.

Those caught selling these items face serious charges under Republic Act 10863 (the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) and Republic Act 9211 (the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003). As the crackdown continues, police are warning business owners that the small savings from buying illegal goods are not worth the risk of going to jail. AYB