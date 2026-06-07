PNP ensures safe return for millions of students

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized more than 55,000 security personnel nationwide for the opening of classes on Monday, June 8, 2026, assuring the public that heightened school security measures will not affect ongoing anti-crime and public safety operations.

In a statement issued Sunday, June 7, PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is fully prepared to secure schools as millions of students return to classrooms for School Year 2026–2027 under the nationwide Oplan Balik-Eskwela program.

According to the PNP, a total of 55,507 personnel have been mobilized for the school opening, consisting of 28,751 PNP personnel, 4,079 personnel from other units and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations.

Nationwide deployment

Nartatez said the nationwide deployment was carefully planned to ensure that school security operations are carried out alongside the PNP’s regular law enforcement duties.

“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared and strategically positioned for the opening of classes on June 8, having mobilized a robust force of police personnel nationwide under our Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework,” Nartatez said.

The police chief explained that the deployment includes officers assigned to high-visibility patrols around schools, traffic management duties and the operation of police assistance desks, supported by auxiliary forces and community partners.

As part of the security preparations, the PNP has established 9,319 police assistance desks in campuses and clustered schools nationwide, while 9,525 mobile patrol units will be deployed to strengthen police visibility and improve response capabilities in areas surrounding educational institutions.

Campus safety measures

Nartatez emphasized that the school security initiative forms part of the organization’s broader public safety strategy and will not compromise regular anti-crime efforts.

“Rest assured, this proactive school security measure is seamlessly integrated into our Enhanced Managing of Police Operations, ensuring our regular anti-crime campaigns, intelligence operations, and neighborhood safety initiatives remain completely uncompromised and fully operational,” he said.

The PNP also sought to reassure parents and guardians that measures are in place to protect students from both physical and online threats as classes resume. Nartatez called on families and communities to work closely with law enforcement authorities in maintaining a safe learning environment.

“To our parents and guardians, I want to give you our utmost assurance that your children’s safety is our absolute priority. A peaceful school opening is a shared responsibility, and we encourage you to actively partner with our officers on the ground, confident that the PNP is fully vigilant and ready to protect our campuses as sacred sanctuaries for learning,” he said.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is expecting between 26 million and 28 million students for School Year 2026–2027.

Cebu City operations

In Cebu City, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has tightened security across all public schools for the reopening of classes on Monday. More than 100 police personnel have been deployed near school campuses, major thoroughfares, pedestrian crossings and transport terminals to maintain peace and order, with a heavier police presence assigned to major schools expecting a high volume of elementary and secondary students.

CCPO Director Col. George Ylanan instructed deployed personnel to maximize police visibility and assist commuters in finding safe loading zones in addition to securing school perimeters.

To manage traffic, public safety and emergency response, the CCPO is coordinating with the Cebu City Transportation Office and other government agencies. Force multipliers, barangay officials, traffic personnel and community volunteers have also been mobilized to ensure an orderly first week of classes.

Ylanan said the safety of students and teachers remains the primary concern of the police force, emphasizing that inter-agency coordination and community cooperation are vital to securing the schools.

Lapu-Lapu school kits

Meanwhile, more than 105,000 public school students in Lapu-Lapu City will receive free school bags, notebooks and writing pads under the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s 2026 School Supply Kits Program, aimed at easing parents’ back-to-school expenses and supporting learners’ educational needs.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, in a message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, said the Lapu-Lapu City Government is targeting a mid-June distribution of the school supply kits while enrollment figures are being finalized. Chan noted that the beneficiaries include 105,820 learners from kindergarten to senior high school enrolled in all public schools under the DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division.

“Education remains one of the most important investments we can make for the future of our city,” Chan said. “Through this initiative, we want every Oponganon to begin the school year equipped, prepared, and inspired to learn.”

The mayor described the 2026 School Supply Kits Program as one of the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s major educational support initiatives aimed at providing equal learning opportunities and easing the financial burden of parents and guardians.

Under the program, each student will receive a customized school bag bearing the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s official seal along with grade level-appropriate notebooks and writing pads. Kindergarten pupils will receive a customized drawstring bag, three writing pads and three writing notebooks, while students in Grades 1 and 2 will receive a customized drawstring bag, four writing notebooks and two writing pads. Grade 3 learners will be given six writing notebooks and a drawstring bag, whereas the kits for Grades 4 and 5 will contain six composition notebooks and a drawstring bag. Grade 6 students will receive six composition notebooks and a backpack, and junior and senior high school students from Grades 7 to 12 will be provided with six composition notebooks and a drawstring bag.

Apart from the school supply kits, the Lapu-Lapu City Government will also distribute protective hard hats to 33,055 kindergarten to Grade 3 pupils under its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Program. Chan said the hard hats will be used during school drills, preparedness activities and emergencies to help protect young learners and promote safety awareness in schools. / TPM, AYB, DPC