PNP honors fallen ‘SAF 44’ heroes in memorial ceremony

THE Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) gathered on January 25, 2026, to pay tribute to the 44 members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (SAF 44). These elite officers lost their lives during the Mamasapano operation in 2015.

A solemn tribute at Camp Sergio Osmeña

The memorial took place at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr., the headquarters of PRO 7. Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan led the ceremony alongside other high-ranking PNP officials.

The event was deeply personal for many in attendance, as relatives of the Cebuano members of the SAF 44 joined the police force to honor the heroism and service of their loved ones. During the ceremony, participants offered prayers and laid flowers at the Heroes Wall to remember the courage and dedication of the fallen commandos.

Remembering the people behind the uniform

During the event, Maranan shared a message from Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. The message reminded everyone that this National Day of Remembrance is about more than just a tragic date in history.

“This day of National Remembrance is not only about remembering what happened. It is about remembering who they were, and why their sacrifice still matters,” Nartatez said in the statement. “It is about honoring courage, recognizing sacrifice, and renewing our pledge not only as police officers, but as Filipinos.”

The PNP leadership emphasized that the SAF 44 were more than just elite soldiers; they were sons, fathers, brothers, and friends who stepped up to serve the public despite the known dangers of their jobs.

A pledge for future generations

The tribute extended beyond the regional headquarters. The Cebu City Police Office and the Cebu Provincial Police Office held their own events under the theme, “In Valor We Remember: A Pledge for Future Generations.”

In Cebu City, Police Colonel George Ylanan led a candle-lighting activity. He explained that the glowing candles symbolized the selfless service and bravery shown by the SAF 44 in the line of duty. These ceremonies serve as a lasting reminder of the high price of peace and the bravery of those who protect it. (AYB)