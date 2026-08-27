PNP hunts stepdad in teen’s death, arrests top wanted man in Naga

TWO 14-year-olds were at the center of separate abuse cases in Cebu, with a stepfather being pursued over the alleged killing of a boy in Minglanilla and the province’s top most wanted person arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter in City of Naga.

In Minglanilla, 14-year-old John Eric Bedro, a Grade 8 student, was initially reported to have died by suicide after he was found hanging from a small tree in Purok Narra, Barangay Guindaruhan, on Monday, Aug. 24.

However, police later began investigating the death as a possible killing after the victim’s family reported that his stepfather, Romnick Bedro, had allegedly beaten and strangled him.

The victim’s mother, Emily Bedro, 36, told police that one of her children allegedly saw the suspect beating John Eric while she was asleep. The boy reportedly ran away but was allegedly caught and dragged toward a grassy area, where he was later found.

Police recommended an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death. The suspect allegedly refused to accompany the victim to the hospital and has not been seen since. As of Aug. 27, police were conducting a hot-pursuit operation for him.

Emily also told police that the suspect had allegedly threatened to kill the family. She appealed for a deeper investigation and the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Abuser

Meanwhile, in Naga, police arrested a 47-year-old man identified as alias “Boy Biga,” who was listed as Cebu province’s No. 1 most wanted person in connection with six criminal cases involving the alleged sexual abuse of his 14-year-old daughter.

The suspect was arrested at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, by a joint team from the City of Naga Police Station’s Intelligence Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit and Tracker Team.

Police served an arrest warrant issued by Albie Carmelo Pescadero, presiding judge of the Family Court in Naga City.

According to police, the suspect allegedly committed lewd acts against his daughter while drunk, including touching her breasts and private parts while using his authority as her father.

He also allegedly attempted to rape the girl, but she resisted and another person intervened.

The suspect faces six criminal charges: Acts of Lasciviousness, Attempted Rape, three counts of Statutory Acts of Lasciviousness, and violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The recommended bail for the charges totals P344,000. The suspect is detained at the City of Naga Detention Facility pending court proceedings. / JDG, AYB, ABC