PNP identifies 6th suspect in killing of US marine biologist

POLICE have identified a sixth suspect in the killing of American marine biologist Dr. Kent Carpenter, saying the case is considered “solved” under Philippine National Police (PNP) standards even as two suspects remain at large.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said Monday, July 20, 2026, investigators have linked the brother of fugitive suspect alias “Eden” to the July 12 robbery-slay of the 73-year-old scientist at his home in Barangay Ajong, Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

The latest development brings the total number of suspects to six. Four are already in police custody, while alias “Eden” and his brother remain at large.

Co said the four arrested suspects have undergone inquest proceedings, while prosecutors will handle the cases against the two fugitives through regular filing.

Despite the identification of another suspect, police maintained that robbery remains the primary motive behind Carpenter’s killing.

The PNP classified the case as “solved” because suspects have been identified, criminal charges have been filed and four of the six suspects have been arrested. However, authorities said the case remains open until the two remaining suspects are captured and all legal proceedings are completed.

Police have not disclosed additional evidence linking the newly identified suspect to the crime or indicated any change in the motive behind the attack.

Carpenter was an internationally recognized marine scientist whose work helped shape global understanding of coral reef fish biodiversity. He authored the landmark study that identified the Verde Island Passage as the “Center of Marine Shore Fish Biodiversity.”

He also served as an adjunct professor and associate researcher at Silliman University, where he collaborated with the Institute of Environmental and Marine Sciences and the Angelo King Center for Research and Environmental Management. / PNA