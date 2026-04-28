PNP nets 390 suspects in weeklong ops

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 arrested 390 suspects and confiscated over P4 million worth of illegal drugs during a week-long anti-crime operation across Central Visayas from April 19 to 25, 2026.

Authorities seized 593.56 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P4,036,208. PRO 7 officials said the seizure deals a significant blow to the regional drug supply chain.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad reported that the operations also netted 179 drug personalities and 101 fugitives, including 15 “Most Wanted” individuals facing serious charges such as murder, rape, robbery with violence, and drug offenses.

The campaign also targeted loose firearms, resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals and the recovery of 26 assorted firearms, one grenade, and 41 rounds of ammunition. In addition, 94 people were arrested for illegal gambling, with authorities confiscating P12,699 in bet money.

Abad commended his personnel, noting that the achievements align with the PNP Chief’s directive: “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”

“Our operations are swift, decisive, and people-centered. We will sustain this momentum and ensure that lawbreakers face the full force of the law,” Abad said.

He assured residents of Central Visayas that the regional police force remains relentless in its campaign to neutralize criminal elements and ensure public safety. / AYB