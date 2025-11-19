PNP: No foul play in priest’s death

THE Mabolo Police Station has concluded its investigation into the death of Fr. Decoroso “Cocoi” Olimilla inside his condominium unit in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, on Nov. 12, 2025.

The police closed the case after the official autopsy results were released, confirming that no foul play was involved. Authorities said this indicates that no other individual committed a crime.

Lt. Col. Joe Losbaños, information officer for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), reported that a team from the Scene of the Crime Operatio (Soco) visited the site on Friday, Nov. 14, and found no signs of struggle inside the priest’s condo unit.

Investigators recovered a sharp knife allegedly used to slit the priest’s throat. They also reviewed the condo hallway’s CCTV footage and saw no other person entered the unit apart from a woman identified as the victim’s companion.

Investigators also interviewed the security guard, who stated that no male individual entered the unit other than the woman, whom they initially thought was his wife.

Olimilla was laid to rest on Tuesday, the same day police officially closed the investigation.

The CCPO has notified the Cebu Archdiocese and the priest’s relatives regarding the outcome of the investigation. / AYB