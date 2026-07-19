PNP probes political motive in pro-Marcos vlogger’s killing

POLICE are pursuing all possible motives in the fatal shooting of political vlogger Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata, including whether her online political activities were linked to the attack, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

Lipata, 24, a social media personality known for supporting the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and criticizing Vice President Sara Duterte and other Duterte allies, was shot dead in a predawn attack Friday, July 18, 2026, in Caloocan City. Her live-in partner survived and remains under medical treatment.

Nartatez said he ordered investigators to conduct an exhaustive inquiry and directed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to examine every possible angle, including whether Lipata’s political vlogs and social media activities were connected to the killing.

Investigation widened

Initial police reports showed that two armed men riding a motorcycle carried out the attack at 3 a.m. in Tierra Nova Subdivision, Barangay 171.

The gunmen fled immediately after the shooting, while nearby residents rushed to help the victims after hearing successive gunshots.

Nartatez also instructed the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to assist by conducting an extensive review of Lipata’s online posts and digital content to help establish possible motives and identify persons of interest.

Witness under protection

The PNP chief ordered the NCRPO to provide security for Lipata’s surviving partner while he recovers in the hospital, saying his testimony could be crucial to the investigation.

Nartatez condemned violence against individuals for expressing their views, saying differences in political beliefs should never lead to bloodshed.

He assured Lipata’s family and supporters that the PNP is committed to identifying, arresting and prosecuting everyone involved in the killing.

Task group formed

The Northern Police District has formed a Special Investigation Task Group, dubbed “SITG Mima,” to focus on the case.

Investigators are reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the area and pursuing other leads to identify the gunmen and determine the motive behind the attack.

Online profile

Lipata was affiliated with the United Vloggers and Influencers of the Philippines and built a following

through political commentary on social media.

In recent months, she frequently discussed national political issues, including the impeachment proceedings against Duterte and criticism of personalities aligned with the Duterte camp.

Police have yet to identify the suspects or establish a motive. Authorities said all investigative angles remain open as the investigation continues. / AYB