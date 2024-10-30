PNP reopens Loot case

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will reopen investigations into high-profile cold cases from the Duterte administration, including those of former Daanbantayan, Cebu mayor Vicente Loot and two PDEA agents, vowing “no sacred cows” in their pursuit of justice.

In a quick reaction Loot and the family of PDEA agent Earl Rallos demand real accountability and justice even if they question the police in handling the investigation.

PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil has ordered the reopening of the investigation on several unsolved cases, particularly those mentioned during congressional hearings amid the inquiry into the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) under the former administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Both Marbil and Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla vowed that there will be “no sacred cows” in the investigation, particularly amid the alleged involvement of some police officials and officers in the supposed EJKs in relation to the bloody drug war of the former administration.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group was tasked to lead the re-opening of investigations on the cold cases, which included the ambush of retired police general Loot and the killing of two Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents, which all happened in 2018.

“May mga series of meeting na nag-start to come up with an investigative efforts, to really come up with a credible and transparent investigation…all those cases mentioned and specified in the hearings both in the Senate and the congress,” she said.

“Lahat po ito ay iniimbestigahan po ng PNP like I said may instruction na to extract sa data base ng PNP those unsolved cases particularly itong mga namention during the hearing,” she added.

Fajardo said crime cases are being considered “cold” if there is no development in its investigation within six months after it happened.

Real justice

Loot’s ambush and the killing of PDEA agents Earl Rallos and Von Rian Tecson all happened in 2018.

In reaction to Marbil’s order, Loot said, “if this is an honest to goodness investigation by the PNP, not the moro-moro one they practiced during those harrowing years of EJK, then it won’t take them long to solve not only my case, but the rest of all unsolved cases in the region.

Loot said that even he and his family have moved on from the incident, but he wants those responsible be held accountable.

“So their deeds shall not be emulated by those who will do anything in the name of power, money, promotion and position,” Loot added.

Earl Jane Rallos, daughter of PDEA agent Rallos said that the reopening of investigations led by the PNP is nothing more than a facade.

“If they genuinely wanted to investigate these cases, they would not remain unresolved. Ordinary citizens should be able to rely on them for protection in their pursuit of justice,” Jane said.

“Trusting the PNP is impossible, especially since they have consistently been implicated in executing the brutal war on drugs. It feels like an endless goose chase—so much has transpired, yet nothing has been resolved,” she stated further.

“We stand in solidarity with all grieving families affected by this violence. It is time to demand real accountability and justice,” Jane added.

During the continuation of the House quad committee investigation on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration, retired colonel Royina Garma, who served as Cebu City Police Office chief from January 2017 to June 2019, expressed belief that the ambush of Loot and the killings of two PDEA agents were both related to the drug war since they were all included in Duterte’s drugs watchlist.

Loot survived the ambush at the New Maya Port in May 2018 but four of his companions were wounded.

Duterte earlier tagged Loot as a drug protector in northern Cebu, makinga the former mayor a target of EJK.

Duterte later admitted ordering Loot’s ambush, noting that he is a protector of an illegal drugs syndicate in the regison.

PDEA agent Earl Rallos, assistant operations officer in Cebu, was gunned down on Villalon St. in Cebu City on July 27, 2018.

Nearly two weeks later, Von Rian Tecson, also a Cebu PDEA operative, was shot dead in Carcar City. /with JJL and CDF