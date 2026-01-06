PNP: Security in place for Sinulog Festival

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the implementation of a strategic and well-coordinated deployment of personnel to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu.

In a statement, Nartatez said he has instructed police units in Cebu to closely coordinate with the local government units (LGUs) and other concerned agencies to maintain order and ensure the smooth conduct of all Sinulog activities.

“While our police forces in Metro Manila are busy implementing security measures for the Feast Black Nazarene, we are also making sure that the same level of peace and order measures would be in place in Cebu for this another important religious activity,” he said.

The Cebu City Government earlier assured the public that security and safety measures are in place for both the cultural events of the Sinulog Festival and the religious activities for the Feast of Señor Santo Niño, which will fall on January 18.

The Feast Day will be highlighted by a grand parade, which will begin with a Holy Mass to be presided over by Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma.

Nartatez said the PNP has not monitored any specific threat related to the festivities.

He said police units will remain on heightened alert throughout the celebration to ensure public safety.

“The security measures are in place but just like in any major events, real-time security adjustments will be made by our ground commanders,” Nartatez said.

“All of these are intended to make sure that our kababayan in Cebu will have a peaceful and meaningful celebration,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)