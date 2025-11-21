PNP warns against ‘donations scam’

THE Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) is warning the public against individuals sending solicitation messages through social media platforms, using the names of police generals and directors to ask

for donations.

In a statement, ACG head Police Brigadier General Wilson Asueta urged the public to be vigilant against this type of scam. He emphasized that the ACG does not conduct such solicitations.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) also said they do not solicit money, donations, fees, or any form of payment for their services.

“If you receive a message asking for money in the name of police officials, it is a scam or fraud,” said the ACG advisory.

Earlier, the ACG received a complaint from an individual who got a chat message, allegedly from a police general, asking for a donation for

calamity victims.

The PNP stressed that their agency does not engage in solicitations, which are strictly prohibited.

The public can report these incidents to the nearest police station or their local Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit for immediate action.

While police in Central Visayas have not yet received reports regarding this specific modus operandi, the Police Regional Office 7 said they are prepared to address any complaints, if any.

The PNP warned that with the approaching holiday season, many social media crimes tend to emerge and innocent people could easily become victims if they are not careful. / AYB