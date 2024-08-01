PNPA admission test to be held August 4 at UC Banilad

THE Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) will hold a Cadet Admission Test at the University of Cebu Banilad campus on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

In line with this, 30 PNPA cadets from the Central Visayas are here in Cebu City to supervise the exam, which is slated to begin at 9 in the morning until noon and will resume at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

A total of 1,300 test applicants have already enrolled online.

Those who were unable to register may still apply via walk-in on Saturday, August 4.

Walk-in candidates may scan the QR code, print their walk-in application, and submit it along with other requirements to the test venue on August 3.

Candidates who have completed grade 12 and are between the ages of 18 and 22 may take the exam.

They must be natural born Filipino citizens, at least 5'2" in tall for men for 5’0” for women.

The indigenous peoples who are under the minimum height standards may submit a waiver to be admitted.

Once admitted to the PNPA, students will receive a monthly training allowance of P49,000.

The PNPA cadets assured the test takers that hazing is not permitted within the academy. (AYB, TPT)