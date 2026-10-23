PNPA cadet admission test set

OFFICIALS of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) are in Central Visayas for the academy’s annual Cadet Admission Test on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The exam will be held at the University of Cebu (UC) Banilad Campus in Cebu City and in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Applications have not fully closed, said Lt. Col. Maria Divina Gracia Banggolay, the test’s chief examiner.

Walk-in applications will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at UC Banilad. The PNPA aims to accommodate up to 694 applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Who can apply

Applicants must be 18 to 22 years old before May 1, 2027, and must be senior high school graduates. They must bring a birth certificate, school records or a transcript of records, Form 137 showing a general average of 85 percent and 2x2 photos with a white background.

Four years of training

Applicants who pass the exam will begin four years of training at the PNPA in Silang, Cavite, and receive a training allowance of up to P40,000, Banggolay said.

“Pagka graduate mo, halimbawa, automatic you will be commissioned as Police Lieutenant. May trabaho ka kaagad. Secure na po yun,” Banggolay said.

(When you graduate, for example, you will automatically be commissioned as Police Lieutenant. You will have a job right away. That is already secured.)

Hazing monitoring

To allay aspirants’ fear of possible hazing, PNPA officials said they do not allow hazing among cadets and are strictly monitoring to make sure no one is physically hurt.

Maj. Kenneth Paul Albotra, the exam’s chief proctor, said many cases have been fast-tracked to remove those involved, and the academy has started programs to end hazing.

“Daghan na nga mga cases nga gipaspasan pag decide para outrightly dismissed and mga programs like mga improvements para totally ma eradicate ang hazing ba o malpractice,” Albotra said.

(Many cases have been decided quickly so that those involved are outright dismissed, and there are programs like improvements to totally eradicate hazing or malpractice.) / AYB