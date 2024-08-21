PNVF, VolleyStation team up for tech integration

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, its team-up with VolleyStation to elevate the federation’s data collection and competition management.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara sealed the partnership with VolleyStation chief executive officer Lukasz Wrobel during the Paris 2024 Olympics, which used VolleyStation’s referee systems, according to a news release.

“As part of the partnership, VolleyStation will provide powerful software for national teams, competition management systems and players’ database systems. Thanks to an extensive live data presentation system, fans can easily follow accurate information from each match organized by PNVF,” Suzara said.

He added that other domestic leagues would also benefit from the deal.

“The PVL (Premiere Volleyball League) and the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) and NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) can avail themselves of the VolleyballStation software through the PNVF,” Suzara said.

VolleyStation, a company based in Poland and founded in 2019, is the official provider of Data Collection Systems for the FIVB and Volleyball World with more than 500 customers in 35 countries.

“We are very proud of our budding partnership with the Philippine Volleyball Federation. We have been watching the dynamic development of volleyball in the Philippines for a long time and consider this market as one of the most promising directions for our company,” Wrobel said.

“Next year’s world championship confirms that the Philippines is becoming increasingly important in the global volleyball market,” Wrobel added.

The Philippines will host of the FIVB Men’s World Championship on September 12-28, 2025.

VolleyStation will provide its software and technology for all PNVF events, including the Champions League, National Under-18 and Under-23, Challenge Cup, and the William G. Morgan Cup, an international tournament honoring the inventor of the sport. / PNA