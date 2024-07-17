POC chief optimistic on PH campaign in Paris Olympics

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed his optimism for the country’s campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.

“Definitely, we will deliver. Definitely, we will surpass Tokyo (Olympics),” said Tolentino during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Philippines won its first gold medal in Tokyo coming from Zamboanga City weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and got three more medals from boxers Nesthy Petecio (silver), Carlo Paalam (silver) and Eumir Marcial (bronze).

In Paris, the Philippines will be represented by 22 Filipino athletes led by world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo.

The others are John Cabang-Tolentino and Lauren Hoffman (athletics); Vanessa Sarno, John Febuar Ceniza and Elreen Ando (weightlifting); Aira Villegas, Hergie Bacyadan, Paalam, Petecio and Marcial (boxing); Joanie Delgaco (rowing); Samantha Catantan (fencing); Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics); Kayla Sanchez and Harold Hatch (swimming); Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina (golf); and Kiyomi Watanabe (judo).

The Filipino athletes are in high spirits because they have the proper support, training and motivation. They have spent the past couple of weeks in Metz in France, which is only 90 minutes by train to Paris, and 30 minutes by land to Germany and Belgium, for the last stage of their training and acclimatization.

“With this template, with this preparation, we will deliver,” said Tolentino in the weekly session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, Milo and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment in the Philippines.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, and based on schedule, Yulo will get the chance to deliver the first medal for the country.

“One week to go. Everyone is excited. Others cannot sleep,” said Tolentino, who visited the pre-Paris training camp at La Moselle with chef de mission Jonvic Remulla last month.

“The best conservative (forecast) is that we will surpass the Tokyo (haul). Actually, we surpassed the number of athletes from 19 to 22. My target was 25 if cycling and skateboarding (made it). If basketball qualified, that’s another discussion,” he added.

“But definitely, we will surpass Tokyo. It’s up to you if one gold, two golds or three golds, as long as we surpass the Tokyo. We’re all excited. The mood of the athletes is different now, all have leveled up, So, I’d like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission and our private partners and the Office of the President,” Tolentino further said. / PNA