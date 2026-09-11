POC eyes 8 gold medals in Asiad

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is hopeful to get a better gold medal haul in the 20th Asian Games in Japan, which takes place this month in Japan.

POC president Abraham Tolentino bared that they hope the national team will bring home eight gold medals, which is double the 2023 and 2018 gold medal haul.

The Philippines won four gold medals in the 2023 edition in China, one in men’s basketball, one in pole vault and two in jiu-jitsu.

Philippines also had four golds in the 2018 edition from women’s individual golf, women’s team golf, skateboarding and weightlifting. / RSC