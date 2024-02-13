Podot: Vitor will KO Kim

PMI Boxing Promotions head lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot is confident that his ward, Virgel Vitor, will put on a statement in his upcoming fight on March 8, 2024 in Bohol.

“Vitor is ready. Vitor really goes for the knockout in his fights. This time, he’ll make sure to stop his opponent,” Podot told SunStar Cebu.

Vitor will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title against South Korean Tae Sun Kim in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XIV” at the Saulog Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

The 26-year-old Vitor is coming off a razor-thin split decision loss to Japanese Toshihirp Suzuki last Aug. 24, 2023 in Japan.

Before the Japan loss, Vitor was riding an eight-right winning streak, in which he won two regional belts — the WBO Oriental and World Boxing Council Asian Silver super featherweight belts. In that run, he knocked out the likes of Arnon Yupang, Dong Kwan Lee and Campee Phayom.

“Based on skills, this opponent is an upgrade for Vitor. His opponent also has a high knockout rate,” said Podot.

Kim is a tough fighter and has only one defeat under his belt, a majority decision loss to Yeong Min Kim back in 2018.

The 27-year-old South Korean is coming off a sixth round technical knockout of Giuliano Fantone on July 29, 2023 in Thailand.

Vitor is 21-3 with 14 knockouts, while Kim is 11-1-2 with eight knockouts.

In the co-main feature, undefeated Cebuano prospect Reymart Tagacanao (7-0, 6 KOs) faces Indonesian Hamson Lamandau (12-5-1, 9 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Association Asia super flyweight strap.

In the undercard, Tagacanao’s Villamor Boxing Gym teammate, Christian Balunan (9-0, 5 KOs), slugs it out with veteran Clyde Azarcon (17-9-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder, Sugarey Leonard Pores (3-0, 2 KOs) is up against Jeto Masangkay (2-3-1, 1 KO), Richard Laspoña (3-0, 2 KOs) squares off with Reniel Alisoso (2-2, 1 KO), Althea Shine Pores (2-0) slugs it out with Jessa Mae Laguido (0-2) in a women’s four-rounder and Leonard Pores III makes his pro debut against Jariel Quisto (0-1).