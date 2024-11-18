Pogo detainees moved to Lapu City jail

INDIVIDUALS arrested for alleged involvement in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) activities at Lapu-Lapu City’s Tourist Garden Hotel compound have been transferred from Pasay City to the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan denied allegations of giving any assistance to the detained individuals.

Accompanied by several law enforcement officers, the 16 suspects, previously detained at the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc) Detention Center in Pasay City, arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2024.

Assistant Jail Warden Nero Manzanares Jr. confirmed the transfer in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

The transfer was ordered following legal protocols, as the alleged illicit activities and subsequent arrests occurred within Lapu-Lapu City’s jurisdiction, according to Manzanares.

Originally, 17 Asian nationals facing human trafficking charges had been detained in Pasay City for over a month after being transported there on Sept. 4 for deportation proceedings. However, only 16 individuals—13 males and 3 females—were transferred to Cebu.

The suspects were apprehended during a “rescue operation” conducted by various law enforcement agencies on Aug. 31, which resulted in the discovery of 169 foreign nationals.

Upon their arrival in Cebu, the detainees were placed under a mandatory one-week quarantine, as Covid-19 protocols of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology have not yet been fully lifted.

“The individuals are currently undergoing a one-week quarantine in compliance with Bureau protocols, as the Covid-19 advisory has not yet been fully lifted,” Manzanares said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“If they remain asymptomatic during this period, they will be cleared to join the general population of persons deprived of liberty,” he added.

He assured that safety measures are in place around the clock, with security personnel operating in eight-hour rotational shifts. Despite limited manpower, the BJMP has prioritized deploying officers to monitor the detainees, who are housed in a secure facility with double security gates.

“Only BJMP personnel are assigned to the facility, and if there will be any hearings here, considering that they are high-risk, we may request an augmentation from the Philippine National Police to provide an escort to and from the court and jail for security reasons,” said Manzanares.

‘Special treatment’

Meanwhile, Chan denied allegations of providing special treatment, such as handing over folding beds, foam mattresses, and pillows, after an anonymous screenshot circulated online.

“That’s fake news. I can conclude somebody is tainting and destroying me with regards to that,” said Chan.

Chan said the last time he visited the premises was during his birthday last September.

Manzanares corroborated the mayor’s statement, adding that security camera footage and records from the gate officer would verify that the alleged delivery of bedding items did not occur under BJMP authorization.

“This is the truth…Protocol wise, without compromising the policy, it was the Chinese who requested the bed bunks and bed frames,” said Manzanares.

The trial of the 16 foreign nationals and a lone Filipino who earlier pleaded not guilty is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2025. / DPC