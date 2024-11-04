Pogo hub suspects plead ‘not guilty,’ seek bail

SEVERAL individuals arrested in connection with a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in Lapu-Lapu City have petitioned the court to allow them to post bail.

Their legal counsel submitted the request during the arraignment held at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 54 on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Presiding Judge Ronald Tolentino of RTC Branch 73 has given the defense 15 days to formalize the petition.

The arraignment, conducted online, involved 16 foreign nationals and one Filipino, all charged under Sections 4(j), qualified by Sections 6(c) and (o) of Republic Act No. 10364 (the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012) and Republic Act No. 11862 (the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022).

The 17 defendants entered pleas of not guilty. They are Shou Qi Zhao, Long Zhao, Teng Da Yang, Rong Mou Ke, Hui Ji, Yonghong Hu, Chun Lin Dai, Dong Lin Zhong, Halim Lona, Joni, Thwe Thwe San, Peng Luo, Yi Ma, Wen Xia Ma, Jiam Guo Zhuang, Qi Zhen Wen, and Zandrew Cantarona

The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2025.

The arrested individuals include 13 Chinese nationals, two Indonesians, one from Myanmar, and one Filipino.

Cantarona, the sole Filipino involved, became an accessory to the crime by attempting to transport over 50 passports belonging to the rescued Indonesian nationals.

The respondents are currently detained at the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc) Detention Center in Pasay City.

The lawyers of Zhao Shou Qi and Zhao Long, a father and son, filed a motion to quash last Sept. 19, but was denied last October.

Last Aug. 31, a composite team from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc), Bureau of Immigration (BI) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), among others, raided a hotel compound in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, leading to the arrest of over 169 Asian nationals.

The arrested individuals were believed to be involved in operating illegal scams.

The investigation then escalated to filing charges of violating immigration laws against the 169 foreign nationals who are now detained at the Paocc headquarters in Pasay City.

The NBI continues its investigation.

Authorities are preparing to file anti-money laundering charges against the parties involved in connection with the attempted smuggling of P8.2 million in cash by a hotel employee in September.

NBI still has a pending motion filed before the court to open the additional vaults and documents recovered from the room of Zhao in the Tourist Garden Hotel. / DPC